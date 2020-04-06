Domestic Abuse shoots up while we are sheltering at home

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton county and the city of Chattanooga saw a distinct rise in domestic violence cases for the month of March compared to last year’s March totals.

There has been an 89% increase in Domestic violence cases in Hamilton County compared from March 2019 to March 2020 with a 24% increase in Chattanooga.

Anyone experiencing domestic violence and/or sexual assault abuse, is urged to call the crisis hotline that is open 24/7.

We spoke with the Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults to learn about what they’re doing to help victims.

“This shelter follows all CDC guidelines and maintains a safe, healthy place for victims to turn to during this crisis.”

Partnership for Families, Children, and Adults is taking monetary donations to help with these demands.

For any monetary donations to the Partnership of Families, Children, and Adults, please call 423.509.7177 or donate online at www.partnershipfca.com/donate.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE & SEXUAL ASSAULT HOTLINE: 423-755-2700