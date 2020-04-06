CHI Memorial accepting face mask donations for non-medical employees

CHI Memorial hospital is actively accepting cloth, face masks for its employees.

Employees who are not in direct contact with COVID 19 patients, but still run the risk of contracting this virus will be given these masks to spare the amount of hospital grade and N95 masks.

- Advertisement -

Anyone can make these cloth masks that the hospitals are in desperate need for.

“On our website, under the coronavirus section there is a whole information page about masks and it has some recommended guidelines for what we’re requesting for the type of materials used and the pattern used as well.”

CHI Memorial has donation baskets at the front of each hospital where you can drop off face masks and cleaning supplies.