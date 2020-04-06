Bradley Central Grad Rhyne Howard Enjoyed All American Season at Kentucky

Kentucky’s Rhyne Howard won the SEC player of the year award this season and plenty of All American honors. And at the rate the former Bradley Central high school star is going, she might wind up as the most decorated player in Kentucky history.

Said Howard:”Just been watching Netflix and just staying in the house and practicing social distancing from everybody.”

Rhyne Howard playing it safe like everyone else, but she wasn’t playing it safe on the hardwood this season. Howard might deserve her on Netflix series with the way she balled out. Just check out all the national and SEC honors she won posted on Kentucky’s web site.

Said Howard:”Before I went to college, I didn’t even know there were this many awards. I just take what I can get. Like all of these awards I’m grateful for all of them.”

And remember she’s only a sophomore. Howard was the second leading scorer in the nation, averaging over 23 points a game.

Said Howard:”Hard work and all the effort that I put into it. My coaches and teammates helped me to grow from last year.”

One of her best moments came against Tennessee in Lexington. After scoring only six points against the Lady Vols last year in Knoxville, Howard torched Tennessee for 37.

Said Howard:”It was like I needed to redeem myself. Last year wasn’t really good. It’s always great to get a win over them. Hometown and state rivals. This year I think like I know I did a lot better than last year and that made me happy.”

As great as Howard was in the regular season, we didn’t get to see her on the Big Dance stage since the tournament was canceled.

Said Howard:”I think we’re all sad. I was especially a little bit more sad for my seniors because I knew that they wouldn’t. I wouldn’t get to play with them anymore. I think we really had a good chance to make a good run in the tournament.”

Howard enjoyed perhaps the greatest individual season in Kentucky history.

So what’s she going to do for an encore next year?

Said Howard:”I mean I’m setting records and beating all these records. The only thing I can do is beat more and just try to beat myself and what I’ve done. That’s how I always do it.”