My Best Me Health Tips – How to Find Salad Dressing That’s Healthy

The first tip when finding a salad dressing that is healthy is to stay away from the creamy dressing. Blue cheese, ranch dressing, thousand islands are all considered creamy. These types of salad dressings include more calories.

Go for light dressings such as Italian or vinaigrette. One way to tell a light dressing is if you are able to see through the bottle. If you can see the little ingredients then the dressing is lower in fat and calories.

- Advertisement -

For more information check us out on the My Best Me page.

Sponsored in part by: