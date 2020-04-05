Weather Update: Sunday Night’s Forecast – April 5th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): After Tomorrow, Some Weather Changes Ahead



Fair to partly cloudy skies will continue through the night time. It will be comfortable again overnight with lows in the low to mid 50’s.

Continued dry and warm again for Monday with some sunshine and highs 80-82. Increasing clouds and milder Monday night with lows around 60. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers will move in for your Tuesday. with highs in the low to mid 70’s. Highs around 80 for Wednesday with a few more scattered showers and possible storms moving through Thursday.

Drier and cooler weather returns for Friday with some possible rain for the Easter weekend.

70 & 46 are our seasonal highs and lows.

