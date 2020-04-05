Turf goes in at CHI Memorial Stadium

EAST RIDGE, Tenn. (WDEF) — The Chattanooga Red Wolves aren’t letting COVID-19 stop the progress on the new CHI Memorial Stadium in East Ridge.

The break in the seemingly eternal rain has finally allowed workers to lay out the new FIFA quality turf this week.

Now, the focus is on the grandstands. As designated essential workers, the construction crews can continue to work to get everything ready for the home opener, whenever it might be.

“Once it’s safe to have people congregate, once we feel like we’ve beaten or controlled this virus, I think there will be such a sense of relief and enthusiasm to gather again as a community, and we’re glad we’re going to be a part of it,” Red Wolves President and General Manager Sean McDaniel said.