Tiger at NYC’s Bronx Zoo tests positive for coronavirus

By JENNIFER PELTZ

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – A tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York City has tested positive for the new coronavirus. It’s believed to be the first infection in an animal in the U.S. and the first known in a tiger anywhere. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Sunday that the 4-year-old Malayan tiger, and six other tigers and lions that have also fallen ill, are believed to have been infected by a zoo employee. The zoo says all the animals are expected to recover.

