UNDATED (WDEF) — East Hamilton star Madison Hayes will be playing for a different head coach than the one that recruited her to Mississippi State next year.

State’s longtime head coach Vic Schaefer is moving for the same job at Texas.

Schaefer made it to the Sweet Sixteen or better 4 out of his eight years in Starkville — losing in the championship game twice.

Schaefer has changed his profile pictures on Twitter. However, he has not made an official statement about the move.