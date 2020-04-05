Hunting and fishing still allowed during the stay at home order

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Turkey season began Saturday and the TWRA is reminding people that hunting and fishing is allowed during the stay at home order.

Boating inspector Matt Majors says that it is important to remember social distancing guidelines.

If you plan on hunting Majors says that it’s best if you keep 6 feet apart or go alone.

But it is always important to let someone know your location.

Majors says, “If your out on the water, keep your distance from other boats. Keep your distance from other people. Make sure and don’t raft up. We don’t want to see large congregations of people on our waterways. This defeats the purpose.”

TWRA says that it is a great time to buy your fishing and boating license.