Howard using WBCA snub as motivation

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Former Bradley Central Bearette Rhyne Howard is continuing to make headlines, even with the abrupt end to Kentucky’s successful season this year.

Howard already won the SEC Player of the Year, and broke several UK records, like making 84 three pointers in one season. Now, she’s looking to add even more awards to her resume.

Over the last two weeks, Howard has been named a finalist to two of the most prestigious awards in college basketball — the Naismith and the Wooden.

However, the biggest news has been the award she did not get. The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association failed to include the Kentucky sophomore as an All-American.

The SEC Player of the Year getting an honorable mention, while two other SEC players made the cut.

Kentucky Coach Matthew Mitchell took to Twitter blasting the decision, saying Howard deserves the honor.

Rhyne Howard IS an All-American! It has never been my style to comment on situations as this, but this is an event I cannot let pass without comment. The Women’s Basketball Coaches Association selects, through a committee, a 10 member All-American Team at the end of the season. — Matthew Mitchell (@UKCoachMitchell) April 4, 2020

Howard was just as shocked at the news.

“I was kind of hurt,” Howard said. “But then it made me mad and sad at the same time because I didn’t think it made any sense for me to not be on there with the season that I’m coming off of. But at the end of the day, it’s just more motivation for me to prove them wrong next year and show them that there shouldn’t be any reason to doubt that I should be on that list.”

Howard missed three games with an injured finger in the middle of the season.