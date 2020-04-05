Clerk’s Office in Bonny Oaks Closed Starting Monday

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WDEF)- The Hamilton County Clerk’s office will close to the public starting Monay, April 6th through Tuesday, April 14th.

The closure is due to Governor Bill Lee’s stay at home order. - Advertisement - County Clerk Bill Knowles says it’s important to protect deputy clerks, their families, and the general public. The clerk’s office will continue to handle business online.

“ We’ll still be working in the office behind the scenes, processing online renewals, making appointments for marraiges,receiving telephone calls and processing volume work submitted by the dealers” said Hamilton County Clerk Bill Knowles.