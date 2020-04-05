Healthcare Hero’s Name: Becca Elrod

My baby sis with her coworkers this morning at 2am, not doing her normal surgical tech duties, not working her normal Mon-Fri job at Memorial in the cardiac unit but doing what is needed for the patients at the hospital. This is the face of your health care workers trying to make the most of the dire situations they are working in. Please take a moment to pray for her and her husband who is a firefighter. Take a moment out of your day to pray blessings and safety over the entire health care worker/first responders/custodial staff in our world that are making our world as safe as possible. All of these people are loved by someone and need some encouragement and prayers. Love you sis! I’m so proud of you and I thank you so so much for the sacrifice you all are amazing! 😍🥰🥰🙌🏻🙌🏻👏👏

Submitted by: Melissa Rogers