Weather Update: Sunday’s Forecast – April 5th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): Dry and Warm Weather Continues For Another Couple Of Days!



Another dry and warm day for Sunday with lots of afternoon sunshine and highs near 80. Fair and comfortable again Sunday night with lows 53-55.

Continued dry and warm again for Monday with some sunshine and highs 80-82. Scattered showers and a few thundershowers becoming likely for Tuesday. with highs in the low 70’s. Highs around 80 for Wednesday with a few more scattered showers and possible storms moving through Thursday.

Drier and cooler weather returns for Friday and Easter weekend!

70 & 45 are our seasonal highs and lows.

