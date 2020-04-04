Local company caters meal for night shift nurses

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A local I-T company is helping with relief efforts for COVID-19 by giving back.

Mike Collins and Associates are donating 150 meals to night-shift nurses at Erlanger today.

The box lunches include a sandwich, chips and cookie from Jersey Mikes.

Mike Collins: “I hope it kind of gives them a pat on the back, saying, ‘We’re behind you. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for what you’re doing. We understand that you’re leaving your family, your children, your spouses at home and coming to spend in the gap for us, and we just want to say thank you.”

Collins hopes other small businesses will follow in MCA’s footsteps by donating and supporting first responders, medical staff and essential workers on the coronavirus front lines.