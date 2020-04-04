Friday Covid-19 Case Update

TENNESSEE VALLEY

168 cases in coverage area – up 13

- Advertisement -

103 in surrounding counties

16 deaths – up 4 (3 Hamilton, 1 Dade)

The number of death in Hamilton County are getting alarming, the 8 deaths here top any county in Alabama, and would rank tied for 4th in Georgia

Related Article: Google Releases User Location Data Showing Affects of Social Distancing

TENNESSEE

3,067 cases, 37 deaths, 293 hospitalizations, 248 recovered

Counties in our area

68 Hamilton (Chattanooga), 8 deaths, 6 recovered – 5 new cases, 3 new deaths (all over 65 years) Hamilton County now has the 7th most positive cases in the state, but has tied for the lead in deaths.

22 Cumberland (Crossville) – 6 new

21 Bradley (Cleveland) – 3 new

14 Marion (Jasper),1 death – 1 new

12 Franklin (Winchester),1 death – 4 new

11 Grundy (Altamont) – 3 new

5 Monroe (Sweetwater)

4 McMinn (Athens) – 1 new

3 Coffee (Manchester)

3 Polk (Benton) – 2 new

2 Sequatchie (Dunlap)

2 Meigs (Decatur)

2 Bledsoe (Pikeville)

1 Warren (McMinnville)

GEORGIA

5967 cases, 1222 hospitalized, 198 deaths

Counties in our area

21 Gordon (Calhoun), 2 deaths

15 Whitfield (Dalton), 1 death – 1 new

8 Fannin (Blue Ridge) including the mayor of McCaysville

7 Murray (Chatsworth)

6 Catoosa (Ringgold) – 1 new

3 Walker (LaFayette) – 1 new

3 Chattooga (Summerville)

1 Dade (Trenton), 1 death – Dade officials say their first victim has died at Erlanger

1 Gilmer (Ellijay)

ALABAMA

1535 cases, 38 deaths

12 Jackson (Scottsboro), 1 death

10 DeKalb (Fort Payne)

5 Cherokee (Centre)

NORTH CAROLINA

2093 case, 19 deaths, 259 hospitalizations

8 Cherokee (Murphy), 1 death

neighboring counties of Clay & Macon in NC are seeing their first cases.