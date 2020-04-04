Friday Covid-19 Case Update

TENNESSEE VALLEY
168 cases in coverage area – up 13
103 in surrounding counties
16 deaths – up 4 (3 Hamilton, 1 Dade)
The number of death in Hamilton County are getting alarming, the 8 deaths here top any county in Alabama, and would rank tied for 4th in Georgia
TENNESSEE
Counties in our area
68 Hamilton (Chattanooga), 8 deaths, 6 recovered – 5 new cases, 3 new deaths (all over 65 years) Hamilton County now has the 7th most positive cases in the state, but has tied for the lead in deaths.
22 Cumberland (Crossville) – 6 new
21 Bradley (Cleveland) – 3 new
14 Marion (Jasper),1 death – 1 new
12 Franklin (Winchester),1 death – 4 new
11 Grundy (Altamont) – 3 new
5 Monroe (Sweetwater)
4 McMinn (Athens) – 1 new
3 Coffee (Manchester)
3 Polk (Benton) – 2 new
2 Sequatchie (Dunlap)
2 Meigs (Decatur)
2 Bledsoe (Pikeville)
1 Warren (McMinnville)
GEORGIA
5967 cases, 1222 hospitalized, 198 deaths
Counties in our area
21 Gordon (Calhoun), 2 deaths
15 Whitfield (Dalton), 1 death – 1 new
8 Fannin (Blue Ridge) including the mayor of McCaysville
7 Murray (Chatsworth)
6 Catoosa (Ringgold) – 1 new
3 Walker (LaFayette) – 1 new
3 Chattooga (Summerville)
1 Dade (Trenton), 1 death – Dade officials say their first victim has died at Erlanger
1 Gilmer (Ellijay)
ALABAMA
1535 cases, 38 deaths
12 Jackson (Scottsboro), 1 death
10 DeKalb (Fort Payne)
5 Cherokee (Centre)
NORTH CAROLINA
2093 case, 19 deaths, 259 hospitalizations
8 Cherokee (Murphy), 1 death
neighboring counties of Clay & Macon in NC are seeing their first cases.