Friday Covid-19 Case Update

Collins Parker
COVID-19 Cases
Photo: MGN

TENNESSEE VALLEY

168 cases in coverage area – up 13

103 in surrounding counties

16 deaths – up 4 (3 Hamilton, 1 Dade)

The number of death in Hamilton County are getting alarming, the 8 deaths here top any county in Alabama, and would rank tied for 4th in Georgia

TENNESSEE

3,067 cases, 37 deaths, 293 hospitalizations, 248 recovered
from TNSCD

Counties in our area

68 Hamilton (Chattanooga), 8 deaths, 6 recovered – 5 new cases, 3 new deaths (all over 65 years) Hamilton County now has the 7th most positive cases in the state, but has tied for the lead in deaths.

22 Cumberland (Crossville) – 6 new

21 Bradley (Cleveland) – 3 new

14 Marion (Jasper),1 death – 1 new

12 Franklin (Winchester),1 death – 4 new

11 Grundy (Altamont) – 3 new

5  Monroe (Sweetwater)

4  McMinn (Athens) – 1 new

3  Coffee (Manchester)

3  Polk (Benton) – 2 new

2  Sequatchie (Dunlap)

2  Meigs (Decatur)

2  Bledsoe (Pikeville)

1  Warren (McMinnville)

GEORGIA

5967 cases, 1222 hospitalized, 198 deaths

Counties in our area

21 Gordon (Calhoun), 2 deaths

15 Whitfield (Dalton), 1 death – 1 new

8  Fannin (Blue Ridge) including the mayor of McCaysville

7  Murray (Chatsworth)

6  Catoosa (Ringgold) – 1 new

3  Walker (LaFayette) – 1 new

3  Chattooga (Summerville)

1  Dade (Trenton), 1 death – Dade officials say their first victim has died at Erlanger

1  Gilmer (Ellijay)

ALABAMA

1535 cases, 38 deaths

12 Jackson (Scottsboro), 1 death

10 DeKalb (Fort Payne)

5  Cherokee (Centre)

NORTH CAROLINA

2093 case, 19 deaths, 259 hospitalizations

8  Cherokee (Murphy), 1 death

neighboring counties of Clay & Macon in NC are seeing their first cases.

 

