Cloudland Canyon State Park Hikers Speak to News 12

DADE COUNTY, GA. (WDEF)- A stay at home order has been issued in Tennessee but now many are traveling to Georgia for a breath of fresh air.

People from around the region visited Cloudland state park Saturday afternoon.

Some people who spoke to News 12 were Chattanooga residents.

Hikers explained being stuck inside the home can be frustrating.

There was a low level of concern for hikers and their families as they continue to practice social distance.

“We want to get back to normal as soon as possible. So doing things like this isn’t an everything thing. Actually it’s kind of like a treat to coming out on the weekend” said Andrew Meador.

“I think at some point you have to manage your sanity with being inside and feeling like you’re trapped. Doing things like this ever so often -I don’t plan on getting close to anyone” said Meador.

“It’s freedom outside you know being cramped up in an apartment at this time you get cabin fever, said Dan Reger. “It’s to be able to get out and stretch your legs at this time. We’re just taking advantage of it now in case we can’t go anywhere. As far as coming out here being outdoors we’re careful with what we touch. We’re trying to stay away from the general population.”

Park rangers are limiting the number of people entering the camp and hiking ground at one time.