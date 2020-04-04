Chattanooga Ballet offering free classes online

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Ballet Company is now offering online ballet classes due to COVID 19.

Anyone is welcome to tune into the free, online classes via the Chattanooga Ballet Youtube Channel.

Classes run through Monday to Friday with different classes each day for all age groups and skill levels.

Classes are primarily taught by teachers within the ballet company.

But they have Friday master classes taught by prestigious ballerinas across the country.

The Chattanooga Ballet Company talked with us about why its important to continue their ballet program during this crisis.

Artistic Director Brian McSween tells us “Ballet is in a way, a very unnatural thing that you’re asking your body to do,and if you don’t have the consistency of doing it, the ability to maintain it or to be able to come back and return at the level that you were. It’s just not going to be realistic.”

“We love the idea that our kids can gather with kids all over and they can see their teachers, and they can have a moment and a time to enjoy dance.”

“We have classes for creative movement, pre-ballet, and then our beginner adult and what we call our silver swans, that’s our 65 and older group.”

For a look at their schedule of classes you can go to the Chattanooga Ballet Company website.