Healthcare Hero’s Name: Bren Ingle

She is a nurse/paramedic employed at Memorial North Park. She also.works with the National Disaster Team and has served on several issues. Recently deployed to Japan to aid the quarantined cruise ship and then San Diego to help with the crisis there. TRULY A HERO…PUTTING HER LIFE ON THE LINE TO PROTECT THE WORLD!! LITERALLY THE WORLD! She is home now with us in Chattanooga…for the moment! Ready to deploy!

Submitted by: Jim Hughes