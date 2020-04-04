Birthday Parade for Keaton

RED BANK, Tenn. (WDEF)- Lori Rodriguez wanted her son to celebrate son’s birthday in a special way despite the public being so distant from each other.

She used social media and the next door app requesting people to drive by parade style to to wish her son Keaton a happy birthday.

“There were a couple people I have no idea who they were” said Keaton’s mom Lori Rodriguez. “There were a few that we knew but most of them were people we didn’t know.”

She says the parade was overwhelming, “I just can’t believe people would take time out of their day to just say happy birthday to a 3 year old. So, I think it’s amazing. I think it shows that there is still good in the world and it’s what we need to thrive on right now. Head a huge fan of paw patrol as you can see so we’re hoping that maybe the fire department and the police department show up.”

Saturday afternoon was a positive memory during the age of coronavirus, “Part of this whole pandemic thing the kids don’t understand and they don’t understand why they can’t be around other kids. So think it will be great for him to see people like normal. He’ll be here, we’ll he just turned three so yeah.”