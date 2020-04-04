Baptist Association taking food donations for families

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Baptist Association is collecting non-perishable food items for the city of Chattanooga.

It’s specifically for people in low income neighborhoods who have limited access to food, often called a ‘food desert.’

107 churches so far have come together to start collecting food items for these people.

They are requesting donations be brought to the Hamilton County Baptist Association Office.

It’s located on South Access Road.

If you are planning to donate, they are asking you call them first.

“Because of their financial situation in life, they’re not able to afford to stock up on their pantries like most of us have.

We’re taking only non-perishable items. People can give to the Hamilton County Baptist association, they can come and drop off canned goods and maybe some dried food items.”

If you cannot get access to canned goods, they are also accepting monetary donations.