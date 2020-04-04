5th death confirmed from outbreak at Tennessee nursing home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A fifth person has died from a coronavirus outbreak at a Tennessee nursing home that saw more than 100 people test positive. Sumner Regional Medical Center spokesman Kyle Brogdon confirmed the death from the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing. State health officials said more than 70 residents and more than 30 staffers tested positive at the facility, which was temporarily evacuated. The state contracted out a deep cleaning of the facility and surveyed it to ensure it was safe for residents to reenter. Residents who tested negative or tested positive and recovered have been allowed to return. Tennessee’s caseload has grown to more than 3,300, with at least 43 deaths.

