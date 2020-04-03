Weather Update: Friday Night’s Forecast – April 3rd, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): First Weekend Of April Looking Pretty Good!



Some passing clouds will move through tonight, but continued dry and not as chilly. Overnight will settle into the upper 40’s to around 50.

- Advertisement -

Becoming mostly sunny for your Saturday after some morning clouds. Warm again for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70’s. Fair skies will continue Saturday night with lows in the low 50’s. Partly cloudy, still mainly dry for Sunday with highs back in the upper 70’s.

A few showers will be possible for later Monday with highs back in the upper 70’s. Scattered showers and a few storms more likely for Tuesday with some unsettled weather continuing through the middle of next week with highs around 80. Drier weather returns later Thursday and Friday.

69 & 45 are our seasonal highs and lows.

Make sure you & your family stay in touch with us. Remember the Storm Team 12 app can always bring you the latest weather alerts for your location as well as Titan Radar. Download it for free from your app store – just search “WDEF Weather”.