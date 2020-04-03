US urges masks as dramatic steps to combat virus roll out

By MICHELLE R. SMITH, MARINA VILLENUEVE and REBECCA SANTANA

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – The Trump administration is urging Americans to cover their faces in public to reduce the spread of the coronavirus and is limiting exports of medical supplies.

Also Friday, New York’s governor vowed to seize unused ventilators from private hospitals and companies.

The dramatic steps come amid severe global shortages of equipment needed to fight the pandemic, and concerns from health officials that those without symptoms can spread the virus.

The new U.S. guidelines call for everyone to wear makeshift face coverings such as T-shirts and bandannas.

Authorities say supply shortages worldwide have caused health care workers to fall sick and forced doctors in Europe to make life-or-death decisions.

