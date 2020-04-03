Tennessee’s newly unemployed hit benefits site in droves

By JONATHAN MATTISE

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Tennessee’s job losses are soaring in the coronavirus pandemic. New unemployment claims in Tennessee climbed to about 94,500 last week, up from 39,100 the previous week and 2,700 three weeks ago.

With the huge influx, applicants have hit snags trying to access the state’s online portal. State labor officials added capacity after a 2,000% increase in usage on Tuesday.

They’re advising people to try to avoid applying until the evening hours, when web traffic is lower.

And they’re offering guidance on the department’s Facebook page, assuring self-employed Tennesseans for example to ignore a message stating they are “monetarily ineligible.”

