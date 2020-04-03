SEC Extends Ban on Practices and Organized Gatherings Until End of May

The Southeastern Conference is extending its ban on practices and organized gatherings through the end of May.

The ban includes team and individual practices, meetings and other gatherings — whether voluntary or required — as well as camps and coaches clinics.

- Advertisement -

The powerhouse league had previously announced that in-person athletics activities were suspended through April 15 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Friday, the conference said virtual film review that does not include physical activity is permissible. Effective April 6, activity of this nature will be expanded to four hours a week consistent with an NCAA rule waiver and NCAA legislation, an increase from the previously permissible maximum of two hours a week.