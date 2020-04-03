Police recover runaway and missing 3 year old in Chattanooga

FORT PAYNE, Alabama (WDEF) – The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reports that a missing child from an Amber Alert was found safe in Chattanooga early this morning.

Sheriff Nick Weldon says a 13 year old female stole a car from a home in Powell, Alabama and took her three year old neighbor with her.

Investigators say the runaway had run before to Scottsboro and Chattanooga.

They got tips that the girl had been spotted in Chattanooga last night.

Deputies went there and worked with Chattanooga Police

They found the 3 year old boy Thursday night at the intersection of Dodson Avenue and Windsor Street.

The child had been left alone.

Police tracked down the teen in the early morning hours on Friday and the stolen car.

Sheriff Welden says “Our guys did an outstanding job on this case and getting this child back to safety. The Chattanooga Police Department was also pivotal in resolving this case with neither of the juveniles injured. They had their whole shift for that area working on this case and helped our guys every step of the way.”

“We’re working with local juvenile authorities to ensure this situation does not happen again,” he said.