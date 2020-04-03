‘Lean On Me,’ ‘Lovely Day’ singer Bill Withers dies at 81

By MARK KENNEDY

Singer Bill Withers has died. He wrote and sang a string of soulful songs in the 1970s that have stood the test of time, including “Lean on Me,” “Lovely Day” and “Ain’t No Sunshine.” According to a statement released from his family to The Associated Press, the 81-year-old died in Los Angeles from heart complications. His beloved song “Lean on Me” was performed at the presidential inaugurations of both Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. Lately, people have posted videos of their versions of the song as inspiration during the coronavirus pandemic.

