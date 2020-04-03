Chickamauga family that lost everything to a house fire says “it couldn’t have come at a worse time”

CHICKAMAUGA, Ga – (WDEF) A North Georgia family has lost everything as the result of a house fire.

“You think, it’s never ever going to happen to me, well then it did,”says Ashley Harris, who’s house burned down.

It’s a time where everyone is struggling and Ashley Harris, owner of a home in Chickamauga, Ga says a house fire could not have come at a worse time.

“It’s hard enough being in a global pandemic and now no house,” says Harris.

Harris is a primary health care nurse who has been working during the COVID-19 crisis.

Harris says she kicked her shoes off outside the door, threw her work clothes in the laundry and fell asleep.

She never expected to be awakened by a neighbor, pulling her out of her own burning home.

Harris says she owes everything to her night – owl neighbor.

“There’s nothing I could do to ever repay that neighbor. If he hadn’t been awake playing his Xbox and just realized it was a little too bright to be about 11:30 at night, I have no doubt I would have never seen my children again,” says Harris.

Harris’s home was a rental and does not have insurance to cover it.

Since the fire, Harris’s friend started a fundraiser to help pay for supplies for the couple and their two kids.

Harris says she’s beyond thankful for the community who is still willing to help out, even during a scary time as this.

You can find a link to the fundraiser along with other items needed by the family here.