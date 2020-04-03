Ashley HomeStore

Address: 460 N Thompson Ln
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hours: Sunday – Friday 12pm to 8pm and Saturday 10am to 9pm
Services Offered: Delivery
Other Services:
Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:
(615) 425-3339
Website for Purchasing Gift Card:
https://stores.ashleyfurniture.com/store/us/tennessee/murfreesboro/7710000398/
Additional Details: In response to the current COVID-19 pandemic, we are testing our store, warehouse, and delivery team members for fever using touchless electronic thermometers at the start of every shift. We are committed to a clean, safe shopping environment.