Armando’s at Chester Frost Park

Address: 7330 Hixson Pike

Hixson, TN 37343

Hours: M – F 6am to 2pm

Services Offered: Pick Up, Delivery

Other Services: We will so our best to accommodate you if your vehicle does not fit our drive thru or if your window does not roll down. Let us know.

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 842-0479

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

https://www.facebook.com/ArmandosRestaurantAtChesterFrostPark/

Additional Details: We have changed our hours. We are open from 6am to 2pm Monday thru Friday. We’ve added breakfast and brunch to our menu. For carry out, call the number above. For delivery – contact Uber Eats. We look forward to serving you at this time and all the time, we promise you won’t leave hungry!