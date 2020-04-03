Alabama issues statewide stay-home order starting Saturday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The state of Alabama is ordering residents to stay home except for essential trips and work starting Saturday.

The order released Friday by Gov. Kay Ivey allows people to leave home to get medicine, food and other essentials.

It also allows church services as long as long fewer than 10 people are present and they stay at least 6 feet apart.

Outdoor exercise also is allowed under the order.

The cities of Mobile and Birmingham already had issued stay-at-home requirements.

More than 1,400 people have tested positive in Alabama for the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, and 35 deaths have been reported in the state.