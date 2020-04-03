3 new Covid-19 deaths in Hamilton County

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Hamilton County has suffered three more deaths from Covid-19 complications.

Health Department officials today said all three were 65 years or older.

This makes 8 deaths of Hamilton County residents.

Officials also reported five new positive tests today, bringing the total of Hamilton County residents to 68.

The new drive thru testing may soon push those numbers higher, but it got off to a somewhat slow start today.

The drive thru tested a total of 24 people today.

Those results should be ready later today.

Officials say they are starting slow to see how long the process takes.

They hope to ramp up the number of tests next week.

The free drive thru will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday at the Driving Testing Facility. But remember, you need to be referred by your medical provider and notified of your appointment.

Health Department officials also said today that six of those 68 have now recovered.

Also 20 of the cases can be traced back to just one person infecting them.