Weather Update: Tuesday Morning’s Forecast – March 31st, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): The Month Of March Ends On A Wet Note, And April Begins Beautifully … And That’s NO April Fools Joke !





This Morning: Expect increasing clouds to increase with light rain possible, and early morning lows between 51 – 55.

This AFternoon: Areas of rain will move through for the rest of the day, along with breezy conditions and much cooler temperatures. Highs will be stuck in the low to mid 50’s. Basically, we won’t see temperatures varying more than 3 or 4 degrees all day.

Overnight: Any showers quickly ending Tuesday night with some leftover clouds and fairly quick clearing. It’ll be chilly, overnight with lows in many areas near 40, possible into the upper 30’s for those in the mountains.

Wednesday: Continued cool, but drier with more sunshine tomorrow, and highs in the upper 50’s to around 60 and lows around 40 by Thursday morning. Again, into the mountains, many areas will drop into the upper 30’s.

Mainly dry a little warmer weather for the second half of the week with, highs around 71 by Friday and the low 70’s for the weekend.

68 & 44 are our seasonal highs and lows.

