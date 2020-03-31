Tennessee midwives see surge of interests from expecting mothers due to Coronavirus

HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn (WDEF) – The coronavirus pandemic is creating even more anxiety for women who are expectant mothers.

Some are now preparing for the possibility of not having a traditional hospital birth, as they once planned.

Pregnancy and birth should be an exciting time in a woman’s life-but right now it’s filled with uncertainty and fear.

The coronavirus is having a serious impact on the United States, particularly its hospitals.

This is causing facilities to fill to capacity, which means most have rules that only one additional person may accompany the mother during the baby’s birth and hospital stay.

An alternative that some expectant moms are considering, is home birth with the help of a midwife.

“So, with a home birth all your important support people are still able to come with you. We are suggesting that, of course, that if anyone is sick that they don’t come,” says Kyndall Proffitt, Certified Midwife with Simply Birth Midwifery.

Midwives come to you for your delivery; this allows you to give birth to your baby in the comfort and safety of your home.

Midwives with Simply Birth Midwifery say they are seeing a surge of interest from future moms.

Normally, they see expectant mothers throughout their pregnancy, but the coronavirus threat has caused more women to come to them later in their pregnancy.

“We’re seeing people that are due now or soon. It’s a little bit of extra work for us because we are having to build that relationship with them,”says Proffitt.

“I have a client who transferred at 34 weeks, recently. Due to the coronavirus- decided to have a home birth. My typical appointments are about an hour long, and with her, we’ve been having two to two and half hour appointments,”says Katriel Rogers, owner of Simply Birth Midwifery.

Proffitt says they are seeing doctors show their support for home births during this time.

“Doctors and nurse practitioners say that healthy low-risk women may be safer at home than in a hospital setting,”says Proffitt.

Right now, data on the impact of the virus in pregnant women, fetuses, and newborns is very limited.

Doctors say it doesn’t appear to pass from mother to baby through breastmilk or placenta.

The CDC says it does not know at this time if COVID-19 will cause problems during pregnancy or affect the health of the baby after birth.

Simply Birth Midwifery is still accepting clients at this time.

