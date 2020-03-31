Southeastern Salvage

Address: 6052 Lee Highway Chattanooga, TN 37421

Chattanooga, TN 37421

Hours: 9am-6pm Monday-Saturday & 12pm-6pm Sunday

- Advertisement -

Services Offered: Pick Up, Gift Card

Other Services: Curbside ordering, payment, and pickup

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup: (423) 892-5766

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

Additional Details:Our store is practicing rigorous cleaning schedules, especially focusing on high-touch areas, and has installed sneeze guards and markers on the floor to show safe distances at the registers. We’re also providing hand sanitizer for our customers and recommending that they practice social distancing while shopping.

Visit https://southeasternsalvage.com for more info