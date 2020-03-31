Address: 316 Bull Dog Drive

Rossville, GA 30741

Hours: Monday Thru Friday 8:00a.m. 4:30p.m.

Services Offered:

Other Services: Shop & Mobile Welding and Fabrication

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(423) 653-0995

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

http://www.redroosterwelding.com

Additional Details: Red Rooster Welding does all types of welding and fabrication from structure & pipe to handrail fabrication and install. Heavy equipment repair and Aluminum. Certified and insured. Our shop is right across the TN/GA line and we also offer mobile and emergency welding. Check out our website redroosterwelding.com 706-979-4382 or 423-653-0995