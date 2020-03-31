High winds leave damage, power outages in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – High winds have toppled trees in central Alabama, blocking roads and causing power outages. The National Weather Service reports multiple trees were down around Birmingham on Tuesday morning, and falling utility lines left more than 10,000 homes and businesses without electricity in Alabama and Mississippi. Forecasters issued tornado warnings and a tornado watch as storms moved eastward into the Atlanta area. No touchdowns have been confirmed, but the weather service says the threat will continue through late afternoon.

