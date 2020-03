Florida sheriff wants new leads following Netflix series

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) – A Florida sheriff is asking for new leads in the disappearance of the former husband of a big cat sanctuary owner who was featured in the new Netflix series “Tiger King.” Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister posted on his personal Twitter account Monday that the popularity of the seven-part documentary made it a good time to ask for new leads in the 1997 disappearance of Jack “Don” Lewis. He was married to Carole Baskin, who runs Big Cat Rescue near Tampa. “Tiger King” tells the story of Oklahoma zookeeper Joseph Maldonado-Passage, who has repeatedly accused Baskin of killing her husband and feeding him to her tigers.

