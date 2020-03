CHATTANOOGA, TN – For a limited time, Fazoli’s in Chattanooga will take 50% off for first responders when they visit the drive-thru. They will have to display their medical ID to receive the discount.

The offer is to show the restaurant’s appreciation for first responders, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fazoli’s is located at 2332 Shallowford Village Drive, Chattanooga, TN 37421 and is open from 10:30am to 10pm everyday.