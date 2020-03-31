Andrews NC mayor shutting down roads to keep visitors out of his town

ANDREWS, North Carolina (WDEF) – The Mayor of Andrews, North Carolina has announced he is putting up roadblocks to keep visitors away.

Andrews is in Cherokee County, northeast of Murphy and the Valley River Casino on Highway 129.

James Reid says the city is setting up barricades on all roads leading from the Highway into Andrews. Officers will check your drivers license.

The only access point will be Locust Street in the center of town.

“Right now, we want people to keep rolling down that four lane.”

Mayor Reid was the first government leader to impose a curfew in his town, targeting people walking the streets after midnight.

He said that anyone walking then was up to no good anyway.

The Mayor realizes this decision may be controversial also. But he says he has the full support of his town.

“You may not agree with my plan that I’m putting in place.. this is to help the majority of the people that feel the same way that me and my board feels.”

The Mayor says he is trying to keep out people from other areas that are driving in to seek refuge from the coronavirus.

“I continue to encourage people to stay local.”

He says that includes not going to Murphy to shop.

But he does say neighbors from Marble, Topton or Murphy are welcome in Andrews.

Cherokee County recorded another positive test for Covid-19 on Monday, bringing their total to 8.

None of their neighboring counties in Tennessee, Georgia or North Carolina have any yet. (But the Mayor says Clay County got their first case today)