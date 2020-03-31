AFS Foundation & Waterproofing Specialists

Address: 2415 Jordan Road,

Huntsville, Alabama 35811

Hours: Mon-Fri 7AM to 6PM – Saturday 9AM to 1PM.

- Advertisement -

Services Offered:

Other Services: Foundation Repair, Crawlspace Repair and Waterproofing. Basement Waterproofing. Concrete Raising.

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

(877) 340-8479

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

Additional Details: To schedule your Free Inspection please call us at 877-340-8479. For more information on our internal handling and approach to the effects of COVID-19 and our efforts to follow all CDC Guidelines and suggestions click here, https://www.afsrepair.com/health-and-safety/