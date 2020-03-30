Weather Update: Monday Morning’s Forecast – March 30th, 2020

Tennessee Valley (WDEF): A Pretty Good Monday, But Big Changes Ahead For Tuesday!



Partly Sunny to partly cloudy, dry, and pleasant for this Monday, with highs between 68 & 72.

Overnight tonight: Expect increasing clouds with a late shower possible, and lows in the low 50’s.

Tomorrow: Areas of rain will move through on Tuesday, with breezy conditions and much cooler temperatures, with highs staying in the 50’s.

Chilly Tuesday night with lows by morning in many areas near 40, possible into the upper 30’s for those in the mountains. Continued cool, but drier with more sunshine Wednesday with highs in the upper 50’s and lows around 40.

Mainly dry a little warmer weather for the second half of the week with highs around 70 by Friday.

68 & 44 are our seasonal highs and lows.

