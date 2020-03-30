TECH BYTE: Use Smartphone Apps for Food Delivery

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — You don’t always have time to make a good home cooked meal, or get out to a restaurant.

So having food delivered right to your door is the next best thing!

Three apps are dominating restaurant delivery service, offering similar features.

Grubhub has partnered with 300,000 restaurants in more than 3,200 U.S. cities.

It also processes more than half a million orders each day.

DoorDash is another food delivery app that also has connections with 300,000 restaurants in 4,000 cities in the U.S. and Canada.

In addition to food delivery, DoorDash also has an initiative to try to move $165 billion dollars of food waste to help feed 16 million U.S. households.

Once you place an order, you’ll get text messages when the food is picked up and when it arrives at your doorstep.

Uber Eats is much like Door Dash. You can browse local restaurants, order, and then track your delivery in real time.

And if you need a ride, the service can also pick you up, and take you to the restaurant to pick up your order.

Not only do all of these apps work locally, they can also work when you travel to other parts of the country.

And another great thing about these apps is they’re all free to download.

You might even get a discount or two the first time you use them, but don’t forget to tip!