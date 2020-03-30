Straight line winds leave a messy clean up in Rhea County

SPRING CITY, Tenn. (WDEF)- Saturday night thunderstorms and 80 to 90 mile per hour straight line winds ripped through Rhea County.

This morning, citizens woke up to an unbelievable sight.

For hours, residents, neighbors and loved ones cleaned up trees and other debris from roads and driveways.

They overlooked the Coronavirus and they all pitched in to lend a helping hand.

Gage Henry says, “Mainly it’s just about what the neighbors are doing, how the community is handling it. Everyone out here kind of knows each other or has seen each other at some point. So, everybody, kinda this bond has formed and it doesn’t matter if your house is a kilometer away or just 50 feet.”

Thousands of people are still without power and they do not know when the power will be restored.