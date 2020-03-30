The SimCenter is offering computer resources for COVID-19 solutions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The ITC Center is opening its doors to anyone looking for solutions of COVID-19.

The center acts as a third party partner providing computing systems to organizations and small businesses.

Examples include masks being created through 3-D printing systems.

The center is also providing professors students and other experts.

Director Anthony Skjellum tells us “The SimCenter is a third party bridge. We’re a think tank that brings together the right resources. People.. knowledge.. computers and big data to work with others to derive and creates covid-19 solutions.”

The program focuses on simulation.