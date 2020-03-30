New development for Andrews Box Company site near Main Street

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – a fresh new look is coming to Rossville Avenue next year.

Investors announced a development of a new mixed-use community.

The development is expected to cost around 25 million dollars and is at the old Andrews Paper Box Company.

The Burnside Development will feature town-homes, apartments, retail and commercial space along with a restaurant.

Developers say the name allows them to pay tribute to Oliver Burnside who built the original factory in 1912.

Chris Anderson is the director of development for Green Tech Homes.

“The site has been dilapidated and abandoned for many decades. There is no significant residential around, just a couple of houses. There is no big community, its all old industrial, broken down warehouses for the most part. So we are excited that we are able to create this vibrant community and not displace a single person and actually add value to the community that’s here now.”

Presales on the town-homes will begin in the summer of this year.