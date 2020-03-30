Monday COVID-19 cases

NATIONAL
140,904 cases, 2,405 deaths
Georgia ranks 10th nationally for positive tests, Tennessee is 15th
NOTE: There are slight discrepancies between local and state numbers
TENNESSEE VALLEY
86 Cases in our area, 55 in surrounding counties. A total of 57 new cases in our region since Friday, including the first positive tests in Dade, Murray, Gilmer counties. We have a total of 5 deaths so far (2 in Hamilton, Marion, Whitfield, Jackson)
TENNESSEE
1834 cases, 148 hospitalizations, 13 deaths
Tennessee saw a jump of more than 600 cases and 10 deaths over the weekend
Counties in our Area:
39 Hamilton (Chattanooga), 2 deaths – 7 new cases, 1 new death
11 Cumberland (Crossville) – 5 new cases
9 Bradley (Cleveland) – 3 new cases
6 Marion (Jasper) – 2 new cases, 1st death (county leaders say a former South Pittsburg city councilman died on Sunday from complications of COVID-19
5 Franklin (Winchester) – 2 new cases
3 McMinn (Athens)
3 Monroe (Sweetwater) – 1 new case
2 Bledsoe (Pikeville)
2 Grundy (Altamont) – 1 new case
1 Meigs (Decatur)
1 Coffee (Manchester) – 1st case
GEORGIA
3028 cases, 771 hospitalized, 100 deaths
The cases & deaths have almost doubled since Friday
Counties in our area:
15 Gordon (Calhoun) – 6 new cases
8 Whitfield (Dalton) – 2 new cases, 1st death of 93 year old man
4 Murray (Chatsworth) – first cases
3 Catoosa (Ringgold) – 2 new cases
3 Chattooga (Summerville) – 2 new cases
3 Fannin (Blue Ridge) – 2 new cases
1 Dade (Trenton) – first case
1 Gilmer (Ellijay) – first case
ALABAMA
947 Cases, 6 deaths
Cases in our area
7 Jackson (Scottsboro) – 3 new cases
4 DeKalb (Fort Payne) – 3 new cases
2 Cherokee (Centre) – 1 new case
NORTH CAROLINA
1307 Cases, 137 hospitalizations, 6 deaths
8 Cherokee (Murphy) – 1 new case reported today, 3 new cases over the weekend