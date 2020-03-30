Monday COVID-19 cases

NATIONAL

140,904 cases, 2,405 deaths

Georgia ranks 10th nationally for positive tests, Tennessee is 15th

NOTE: There are slight discrepancies between local and state numbers

TENNESSEE VALLEY

86 Cases in our area, 55 in surrounding counties. A total of 57 new cases in our region since Friday, including the first positive tests in Dade, Murray, Gilmer counties. We have a total of 5 deaths so far (2 in Hamilton, Marion, Whitfield, Jackson)

TENNESSEE

1834 cases, 148 hospitalizations, 13 deaths

Tennessee saw a jump of more than 600 cases and 10 deaths over the weekend

Counties in our Area:

39 Hamilton (Chattanooga), 2 deaths – 7 new cases, 1 new death

11 Cumberland (Crossville) – 5 new cases

9 Bradley (Cleveland) – 3 new cases

6 Marion (Jasper) – 2 new cases, 1st death (county leaders say a former South Pittsburg city councilman died on Sunday from complications of COVID-19

5 Franklin (Winchester) – 2 new cases

3 McMinn (Athens)

3 Monroe (Sweetwater) – 1 new case

2 Bledsoe (Pikeville)

2 Grundy (Altamont) – 1 new case

1 Meigs (Decatur)

1 Coffee (Manchester) – 1st case

GEORGIA

3028 cases, 771 hospitalized, 100 deaths

The cases & deaths have almost doubled since Friday

Counties in our area:

15 Gordon (Calhoun) – 6 new cases

8 Whitfield (Dalton) – 2 new cases, 1st death of 93 year old man

4 Murray (Chatsworth) – first cases

3 Catoosa (Ringgold) – 2 new cases

3 Chattooga (Summerville) – 2 new cases

3 Fannin (Blue Ridge) – 2 new cases

1 Dade (Trenton) – first case

1 Gilmer (Ellijay) – first case

ALABAMA

947 Cases, 6 deaths

Cases in our area

7 Jackson (Scottsboro) – 3 new cases

4 DeKalb (Fort Payne) – 3 new cases

2 Cherokee (Centre) – 1 new case

NORTH CAROLINA

1307 Cases, 137 hospitalizations, 6 deaths

8 Cherokee (Murphy) – 1 new case reported today, 3 new cases over the weekend