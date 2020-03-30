Legal Aid of East Tennessee

Address: 535 Chestnut Street, Suite 360

Chattanooga, TN 37402

Hours: 8:30-5:00

Services Offered:

Other Services:

Phone Number for Delivery or Pickup:

Website for Purchasing Gift Card:

Additional Details: LAET is open for business as usual with minor adjustments to ensure safety. Applications for service may be made by calling the closest LAET office or by completing an online application. In-person intake and client meetings are being limited to emergencies only. LAET is exploring options for holding virtual clinics but in the meantime has canceled all legal clinics through May 13.