Ironman and Chattanooga Symphony schedule the latest virus victims

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Coronavirus is pushing back more events this spring.

Organizers have decided to postpone the 2020 Sunbelt Baker Ironman 70.3 which was scheduled for Chattanooga on May 17th.

They have a new date of August 23rd.

“In what has been a continually evolving and challenging time globally, we recognize that the postponement may come as a disappointment but look forward to providing athletes with an exceptional race experience in the future.”The Chattanooga Symphony & Opera will cancel all remaining regular series performances for the 2019/20 season due to the COVID-19 health crisis.

____

Also the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera is cancelling the rest of their series.

That includes the shows Michael Cavanaugh: The Music of Billy Joel on April 18 and Pictures at an Exhibition on April 30.

The CSO is committing to paying their musicians 50% of their lost wages, by cutting salary from their administrative and artistic staff.

The refunds for the shows they have already cancelled are taking a toll on the CSO.

They hope patrons will donate their tickets or trade them for next year’s performances.

But you can request refunds for cancelled shots before the first Sunday after the schedules performance.