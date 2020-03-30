Governor: dozens at Tennessee nursing home have virus

NASHVILLE (WDEF) – Authorities say a new coronavirus outbreak at a Tennessee nursing home has prompted it to be temporarily closed for cleaning while dozens of its residents and staff members go into quarantine.

A hospital says without elaborating that two of the residents have died, though it doesn’t say if they tested positive for the virus.

The governor’s office says tests results released Sunday show 59 additional residents of the Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing tested positive for the virus.

The total number of positive tests among home residents wasn’t immediately reported. Authorities have said 33 staff members with confirmed cases are isolated at their homes.